Longview, TX

Man found shot on Queens Court in Longview dies

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police said on July 1, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Longview Police Officers were dispatched...

