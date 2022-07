Barbara A. Short, age 79 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Medical Center at Bowling Green. Barbara was born on February 19, 1943 in Cumberland County, Kentucky, to the late Jimmy and Madie Sharp Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Short and an infant brother, Douglas Lynn Brown. Barbara was a member of the Burkesville Church of Christ and a former employee of Bob Evans.

