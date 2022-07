The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things hit Netflix last week, and fans have been loving the latest season. Volume One of Season Four was a big one for Kate Bush, whose 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts and earned Bush millions in royalties marking the musician's first top ten hit in the United States. After Volume Two of Season Four dropped, another band had their time to shine. In the finale, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in a key scene in order to distract deadly demobats, and it has caused a resurgence in love for the song. However, Kate Bush and Metallica aren't the only musicians to get shoutouts in the show. There's a moment when some of the Stranger Things kids are trying to find music to snap Nancy (Natalia Dyer) out of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) grasp, but Eddie's collection only features heavy metal. Eddie came to the defense of Iron Maiden in the scene, and the band had a great reaction on Twitter.

