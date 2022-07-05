ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Miranda Lambert Shares New 'Adventures' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert posted a few photos from her most recent adventures in Colorado as she hits the road with her husband and her “best pals.” The “If I Was A Cowboy” singer is taking some time off from the road after wrapping up a series of shows with Little Big Town (the highly-anticipated “The Bandwagon Tour” revival), and using that time to travel for fun. She shared in her Instagram caption:

“Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named ‘Toodle Lou’ and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call ’The Sheriff’. We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!”

Lambert’s fans and other artists — including Russell Dickerson and Lainey Wilson — dropped comments gushing over the scenic photos so far.

Earlier this year, Lambert released her ninth full-length solo album, Palomino, complete with 15 tracks, including 14 that the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year co-wrote and co-produced. Before debuting the album, Lambert shared that “Tourist” was the song she looked forward to living out the most: “I’ve toured, but I haven’t really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most.” Listen to the song here:

