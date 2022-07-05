ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I have a pear-shaped body type – 4 of the best slimming fashion trends for women with similar frames

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14naPO_0gVYxQj900

WOMEN who identify with having pear-shaped body types have plenty of options when it comes to fashion choices.

Knowing how to dress up for your body type can make a huge difference in what you keep in your closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1Cgs_0gVYxQj900
Sabrina shares style tips with pear-shaped women in a viral TikTok video Credit: Tiktok/sabrinarodrigues_ds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4AEK_0gVYxQj900
According to Sabrina, flowy skirts are ideal for people with pear-shaped body types Credit: Tiktok/sabrinarodrigues_ds

TikToker and Fashion expert Sabrina uploaded a viral video giving some guidance for those who have pear-shaped body types.

The on-screen caption on her video says: “The power of knowing how to style your body type!”

Sabrina's first fashion suggestion is to wear tops with puffy sleeves.

She shows off a few examples of models wearing tops that are tighter in the middle and puffier over the shoulders and arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Se7lz_0gVYxQj900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wf0gW_0gVYxQj900

Her second trip is to wear jeans with wide legs near the bottoms.

Wide-leg jeans are snug around the hips and waist but have material that spreads out near your ankles.

Her next fashion tip is to opt for the fit and flare style when choosing your dresses.

She shows off a couple of examples of models wearing formfitting dresses that also have patterns and ruffles on them.

Her final tip for women with pear-shaped body types is to wear flowy skirts.

One of the skirts she showcases goes beyond the knees, while the other goes halfway down the thigh.

Fashion lovers in Sabrina's comment section have responded to her video with their opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xp6DV_0gVYxQj900
Britney Spears poses in a top with puffy sleeves on Instagram Credit: Instagram / Britney Spears

“I love how you help create an hourglass figure for pear bods,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Thank you for your style tips. Total game-changer.”

"I'm between hourglass, pear-shaped, and chubby – and I am honestly so glad I found out how to style," one woman wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVYxQj900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVYxQj900

"I have a pear body type and I love wide-leg pants and small tops," a third person commented.

Someone else chimed in saying: "I'm realizing I might be pair-shaped because I think these are flattering on me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5HKW_0gVYxQj900
Kim Kardashian wears wide-leg jeans while spending an evening out with her daughter, North Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

