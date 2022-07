The Salem City Council Tuesday night will be asked to approve fee increases and limit grave decorations in the East Lawn Cemetery. The basic grave opening fee will increase to $550 on weekdays and $650 on weekends and holidays. Restrictions are being made on flowers and containers to help with the mowing of the plots and trimming around the headstones and markers of the cemetery. Temporary flowers and embellishments at the grave site would be allowed for the week prior to and after a specified holidays and following the actual funeral and burial rites.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO