(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting those that travel along State Route 130 through Olney, that crews are continuing their work from U.S. Route 50, northward on Route 130. All motorists are encouraged to be alert to all road signs, barricades, and workers in this area of work. Plus, IDOT will be replacing the pavement on Route 130 under the CSX railroad bridge next week. Starting next Monday, July 11th, Route 130 will be closed for at least one week with detours provided around the underpass area. Be alert to all signs and related barricades.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO