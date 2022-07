Sharon V. Edwards, 78 of Smiths Grove died Saturday July 2, 2022 at Tri Star Medical Center Hendersonville, TN. She was the daughter of the late P.C. Hendrix and Billye Snyder Hendrix. She was preceded in death by a son Russell Edwards and former husband Johnny Edwards. Sharon was a Clerical Tech for the State of Tennessee and a former deputy clerk for the Warren County Clerk. She was a member of Smiths Grove Methodist church.

SMITHS GROVE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO