Seneca Falls Resident Arrested on Waterloo, Seneca Falls Warrants

The driver of a boat involved in an accident on Keuka Lake during the early morning hours of June 26th has been charged with failure to report an accident. Megan Ransanici, of Penn Yan, was determined to be the operator of the boat which had 6 people on it when it ran ashore on Eggleston Point in Barrington and came to rest on a gravel embankment shortly after 4 a.m. PER THE YATES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE’s REPORT, one of the people on board the boat suffered a minor laceration and was checked over at the scene by Penn Yan Ambulance.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO