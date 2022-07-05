ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Resident Arrested on Waterloo, Seneca Falls Warrants

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago

A 21-year-old Seneca Falls resident was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Waterloo...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Investigation Into Waterloo Fire Leads to Arrest

A resident of 111 North Virginia Street in Waterloo has been charged with arson following the investigation into a fire there earlier this week. Waterloo Police say the Tuesday night fire was caused by 24-year-old Derrick Smith’s lit cigarette, which was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler, causing it to ignite. Investigators say the fire spread to the building causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments, which were both occupied. Everyone was safely able to escape.
WATERLOO, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report arrests, June 24

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Eric Cardinale, 50, of Durhamville, was charged in Verona on June 24 with second-degree unlawful surveillance. • Sarah A. Cady, 45, of Marcy, was charged in Verona on June 24 with driving while...
ONEIDA, NY
13 WHAM

Man and woman accused of holding down, kicking victim in Lyons

Lyons, N.Y. — A man and a woman face charges following a domestic incident in Wayne County Wednesday night. Anthony Nelson, 33, allegedly held down a female in the parking lot of Home Town Auto in Lyons while Gina Robinson, 55, kicked the victim multiple times. Nelson is charged...
LYONS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Missing Fulton Woman Could Be In Cayuga County

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman from Oswego County. 70-year old Nancy Howe of Fulton was last seen June 28 walking on Utica Street in Fulton, wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and orange winter cap. Authorities believe she may then have been in the Fair Haven area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman dies in fatal Addison accident

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon. The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on July 6, 2022, on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police. Susan Elston, 51, died after […]
ADDISON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cap#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
whcuradio.com

Police: Music shop burglarized in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating an alleged burglary at an Ithaca music shop. Ithaca Police say Hickey’s Music Store on Adams Street was broken into around 4 AM Wednesday. They say an alarm went off. Cash was allegedly stolen. The suspect fled before authorities arrived. Anyone...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Arrested on Lyons Town Court Bench Warrant

A Syracuse man was arrested Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Lyons Town Court. 44-year-old James Gacek was charged with criminal contempt for an incident that happened back in 2020 when he allegedly violated an order of protection issued against him. Gacek was brought to Wayne County Jail...
LYONS, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD makes arrest after an assault outside a South Clinton Ave bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police arrested a 37-year-old man after a woman was punched outside a bar on South Clinton and Meigs Street on Thursday. The Rochester Police Department arrived just before 2 a.m. and found a woman in her 20s who was punched in the head. An ambulance took her to the hospital and she is expected to be ok.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Walworth woman arrested for leaving 17-month-old child alone at home

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Walworth woman for child endangerment on Wednesday. 32-year-old Ashlie Bauer of Starflower Court was arrested in the Town of Walworth after it was alleged she knowingly left a 17-month-old child unsupervised at a residence for three-and-a-half hours.
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Schuyler County Deputy Injured in Weekend Collision

State Police are investigating an accident that happened over the weekend involving a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputy. Deputy David Stigers was en route to a domestic incident call in Burdett on Sunday when his patrol car collided with another vehicle on County Road 8. WETM in Elmira reports that Deputy Stigers right foot was broken in the crash and at least three people in the other vehicle that was being driven by Marvin Weaver, of Loganton, Pennsylvania, were treated at Schuyler Hospital for minor injuries and released.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County sheriff reports arrests, June 27 to July 3

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • William A. Thomas, 27, of Eaton, was charged on June 29 in Eaton with second-degree harassment. • Mark A. DeBottis, 30, of Georgetown, was charged on June 27 in Georgetown with fourth-degree mischief. • Collin J. Dundon, 25,...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Charged in Early Morning Boating Accident on Keuka Lake

The driver of a boat involved in an accident on Keuka Lake during the early morning hours of June 26th has been charged with failure to report an accident. Megan Ransanici, of Penn Yan, was determined to be the operator of the boat which had 6 people on it when it ran ashore on Eggleston Point in Barrington and came to rest on a gravel embankment shortly after 4 a.m. PER THE YATES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE’s REPORT, one of the people on board the boat suffered a minor laceration and was checked over at the scene by Penn Yan Ambulance.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Couple Arrested Following Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic incident in Wayne County Wednesday led to the arrest of a Lyons couple. 33-year-old Anthony Nelson is accused of holding down a woman in the parking lot of a Lyons business while 55-year-old Gina Robinson allegedly kicked her multiple times. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson was charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment, and harassment, while Robinson faces a charge of harassment.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy