AUSTIN, Texas — The investigation into an Austin woman accused of killing a cyclist in May continues. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is suspected of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson in East Austin on May 11, before evading authorities for more than a month. She was arrested in Costa Rica on June 29 and extradited to the U.S. a few days later. She is currently booked in the Travis County Jail on charges in connection with Wilson's murder.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO