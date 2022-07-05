ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massachusetts lobstermen back in water facing new challenges

By Elyse Kelly
homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Lobstermen in Massachusetts are back in the water and facing a variety of challenges. Fishermen were grounded due to right whale protections. The battle now is a combination of high fuel costs and lower prices at fisheries, raising the cost of fishing operations. “If...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 4

WWLP

One-time rebates planned for Massachusetts economic relief

BOSTON (State House News Service) – With inflation pinching family budgets and the state sitting on historic surpluses, many Massachusetts taxpayers would qualify for one-time economic relief rebates from state government under a $500 million plan top Democrats unveiled Thursday. Legislative leaders announced they will move to create a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Two Massachusetts ballot initiatives filed a second round of signatures for a spot on the November ballot

The Massachusetts Secretary of State reported on July 7 that two ballot initiatives had filed a second round of signatures on July 6. One initiative would incrementally change the number of retail alcohol licenses an establishment could own from no more than 12 in 2023 to no more than 18 by 2031. It would also prohibit in-store automated and self-checkout sales of alcohol. The initiative is sponsored by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
outdoors.org

The New England Trail’s Next Step

For many hikers, the ideal trail is a remote trail; the farther from civilization the better. The New England National Scenic Trail (NET) is not that trail. The 215-mile footpath runs from the Long Island Sound in Connecticut to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, passing through some of the region’s most striking vistas and dense forests but also cities like Hartford and New Haven, Conn. and Springfield and Holyoke, Mass. In 2009, the trail was designated by Congress as a National Scenic Trail; putting it in the same category as famed footpaths like the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail. A decade on, the classification serves as recognition that top-rate outdoor recreation opportunities can, and should, exist where people live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston Globe

EPA warns company dismantling Pilgrim plant against dumping potentially radioactive waste water into Cape Cod Bay

The EPA only has regulatory authority in this case over the nonradioactive pollutants. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission oversees the disposal of radioactive waste. In a stern letter, the Environmental Protection Agency warned the company dismantling the decommissioned Pilgrim nuclear power plant against proceeding with a plan to dump waste water into Cape Cod Bay. The letter, dated June 17 and released by Senator Edward J. Markey’s office Wednesday, was the latest salvo in a controversy that has roiled South Shore and Cape Cod communities since last fall. That’s when the company, Holtec, floated the possibility of dumping approximately 1 million gallons of radioactive waste water into the bay.
ADVOCACY
WWLP

Massachusetts’ Megabucks Doubler reaches 2nd highest jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The estimated Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday is $13.2 million. Since the launch of the game in April 2009, it is the second-largest jackpot. The estimated cash value of the Megabucks Doubler reward is $10.05 million. The greatest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever won was $13.82...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

6,813 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,813 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 48 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 176 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

