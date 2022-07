INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of one legal aid group on Tuesday hopes a new federal grant ultimately leads to fewer people facing eviction. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office announced seven legal aid groups will receive a combined total of $13.1 million in grants to hire more lawyers and legal support staff to help people who are facing eviction. The grants also will fund the installation of information kiosks in courthouses and libraries to help connect people with resources. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

