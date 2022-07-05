Allie Mae Walker, 93 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 65-year-old John C. Mahre of Hopkinsville, KY will be Saturday, July 9, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the...
Funeral services for 76-year-old Coach James L. Oller, of Elkton, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning, July 11, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Visitation will be from 4-8 o’clock Sunday evening. Services will be livestreamed at lathamfuneralhome.com.
A celebration of life service for 33-year-old Dwayne Marable of Oak Grove will be Friday, July 8, at 1 pm, at the Cross Point Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 92-year-old Jack Houston Larkins of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, July 9, at 11am at the Edgewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Friday from 5 to 8 and again Saturday morning at 10 at the Edgewood Baptist...
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Phyllis A. Groves of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Survivors include her son: Dale...
There will be no services for 92-year-old Frances Dix Wilkinson, of Cadiz. Two daughters: Kathy (Steve) Quattrochi, of Cadiz, and Teri (Bob) Wilkinson Rogers, of Plano, Texas. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a forklift accident on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man was injured when a forklift overturned at Pennyrile Electric. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center to...
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville that damaged several vehicles and homes on May 15th. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Jacquan Redd shot at Emonie Evans hitting three vehicles and three homes with people inside of them around 3 am.
Two Hopkinsville men have been charged after a shooting on South Elm Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 9 a.m. 39-year-old Michael Croney and 25-year-old Toddarius Polk fired shots toward a man in a vehicle hitting the window and the back of the car. No one...
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 42-year-old Terrence Finch was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A home and two vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the Cadiz Police Department swore in a third school resource officer Wednesday morning, naming Richard Palmer to the force. A Calloway County native and graduate of its high school, Palmer began his law enforcement career in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and served there eight or so years before becoming active military.
Two events commemorating the Eighth of August — the date when residents of Hopkinsville and surrounding communities have traditionally celebrated the emancipation of their enslaved ancestors — are planned at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. The first event is Taste of the Town, featuring...
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a wreck at the intersection of East 7th Street and Lindwood Drive Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Christian Powell of Hopkinsville was turning onto East 7th Street from Lindwood Drive and pulled into the path of 39-year-old Garry McCarley of Hopkinsville.
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a two-vehicle collision on East Seventh Street Sunday evening. According to the Hopkinsville Police report, a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christian Powell of Hopkinsville was attempting to pull onto East Seventh from Linwood Drive and pulled into the path of a second vehicle operated by 40-year-old Garry McCarley of Hopkinsville.
A Cadiz man has entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Paducah to weapons possession charges stemming from an incident last year near Cerulean. A joint investigation by sheriff’s departments in Trigg and Christian counties in March of last year led to the arrest of 47-year-old Eric Powell. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree said they were conducting an investigation into stolen property Cerulean-Hopkinsville Road and found Powell hiding in a residence.
A high speed pursuit of a motorcycle that began in Guthrie Monday morning ended with an arrest in Christian County. A Guthrie police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on 21-year old Anthony Barlow of Fort Campbell, but he kept going and the pursuit made its way into Christian County before Barlow eventually stopped on his own.
Comments / 0