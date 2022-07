The Blue Front Café was hoping as The Bentonia Blues Festival celebrated its Golden Anniversay, June 16-18, in Bentonia, Mississippi. The festival is usually held the 3rd weekend in June each year, and was founded by Jimmy “Duck” Holmes in 1972. His parents, Carey and Mary Holmes opened the cinder block juke joint in 1948, and he took over in 1970.

