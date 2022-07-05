ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Evacuation orders downgraded after crews contain 4-alarm brush fire in Solano Co.

By Bay City News
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

CORDELIA, Calif. -- The Solano County Office of Emergency Services reported Tuesday afternoon on its Facebook page that all evacuation orders related to the Nelson Fire near Cordelia have been reduced to evacuation warnings, though it says residents should still be ready to leave if conditions change.

The Vallejo Firefighters Association -- members of which provided mutual aid to the vegetation fire that started Tuesday morning southeast of the Interstate Highway 80/Interstate Highway 680 interchange -- said the fire's progress was halted at 22 acres.

The evacuation order covered all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road East to Thomasson Lane, including all residents of Thomasson Lane. The fire prompted a fourth-alarm response and Cal Fire aircraft assisted by dropping retardant.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

