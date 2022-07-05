ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro takes on the Fitbit Charge 5 with GPS and NFC support

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi has announced the Mi Band 7 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 12S series.
  • It packs a number of upgrades over last year's Mi Band models, chief among them the built-in GPS and NFC features.
  • The Mi Band 7 Pro is only available to purchase in China for now, but a global release is expected soon.

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Band 7 Pro, its latest fitness tracker that ditches the Mi Band line's traditional pill-shaped display in favor of a square design. But beyond its fresh look, Xiaomi's new fitness tracker is the first Pro variant in the line and shows us what we missed with last year's model.

The new wearable has a premium metal body and several improvements over the Mi Band 6 , including NFC support and a built-in GPS capability. This means you won't need to carry a smartphone in your pocket the next time you go hiking or cycling outside.

It borrows from the Redmi Smart Band Pro 's design, except for a larger 1.64-inch always-on AMOLED display versus the latter's 1.47-inch screen. The display's design, in particular, gives us some full-fledged smartwatch vibes. Plus, there are over 180 built-in watch faces to choose from.

That said, it retains many of the features of the standard Mi Band 7, including sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. It also features 117 activities for both outdoor and indoor sports. Xiaomi claims its 235mAh battery can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oVNB_0gVYvedV00

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

For the time being, the Mi Band 7 Pro is only available in China, where it debuted alongside the Xiaomi 12S series . It costs 399 CNY (approximately $60) and comes in the colors Joy Live Pink, Vitality Orange, Stretch Blue, Meditation Green, Night Leap Black, and Resting White (via Android Authority ). However, each of these replacement straps costs 39 CNY, or less than $6.

At this price point, the Mi Band 7 Pro takes aim at some of the best fitness trackers on the market, such as the Fitbit Charge 5 . It also has a 5ATM water resistance rating, making it an ideal swimming accessory.

There's no telling when the fitness band will make its way to international markets, but it's expected to hit global availability at some point this year like its non-Pro sibling.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Gps#Fitness#Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro#Nfc#The Mi Band 7 Pro#The Mi Band 6#The Redmi Smart Band
TechRadar

Apple Watch 8 Rugged Edition: what we want to see

According to the rumors, the Apple Watch 8 is getting a 'Rugged Edition' or 'Extreme Edition', designed for extreme sports or intensive outdoor use. This kind of smartwatch would be like those designed by Garmin, Amazfit or Casio, with a hardy design, long-lasting battery, and a focus on features that would be useful for extreme sports.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Why is my galaxy s10 delivery report option missing

Welcome to Android Central! Which carrier are you on? Are your Chat features turned on?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
pocketnow.com

Samsung is still the top dog in Android land. Here's why

A new leak claims the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the best-selling Android smartphone in 2022. The news isn’t too surprising, but it confirms that Samsung’s strategy may have worked out perfectly by simplifying the entire lineup of high-end flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy Note series is...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30: Extremely thin mid-range smartphone with stock Android 12

Motorola's Edge 30 is one of the thinnest 5G smartphones on the market at just under 7 millimeters. At the same time, the 6.5-inch mid-range smartphone delivers very smooth everyday performance thanks to its 144 Hz display, 8 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 778G+. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

how clear cache data from my app through android java code

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Software Development forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. I merged your duplicate threads. Thanks for registering!
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $329 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $70 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto X30 Pro is outed as a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship smartphone capable of seven-figure AnTuTu scores

Motorola's next top-end Android flagship smartphone is slated to launch as the Moto X30 Pro, so as to distinguish it from the existing Edge X30, and is widely expected to do so with the wildest and most cutting-edge mobile device specs known to the brand thus far. The brand has not confirmed any of this outright, however - until now, that is.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Galaxy Tab S6 Display won't turn off

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this from the Galaxy S forum (which is for the original ancient Galaxy S phone) to the Tab S6 forum. I tried both methods and the tablet would not boot into safe mode. Do you have a password or PIN on your tablet? If...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

MacBook Air with M2 goes on pre-order starting tomorrow in India

The pre-booking of Apple’s latest MacBook Air will start tomorrow and the shipments of this new laptop will start from July 15 onwards. According to Apple’s website, users will be able to pre-order the new MacBook Air starting at 5.30 pm tomorrow via Apple’s website. This new...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy