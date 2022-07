A suspected gunman climbed a fire escape, positioned himself on a roof above a Fourth of July parade and fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle.In April 2019, police in Highland Park, Illinois, interacted with Robert Crimo following a suicide attempt. Mental health professionals intervened.Later that year, a family member reported that he was threatening to “kill everyone” in their household, and police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home. He was not arrested.Over the next two years, he purchased five firearms – including at least two AR-style rifles, pistols and a shotgun. The...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO