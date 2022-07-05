Colony Cottage Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

COHASSET - Four young people got sick after swimming in a Cohasset pool that opened without finalizing its inspection permits, the town manager said Thursday."On 07/06/2022 the Cohasset Swim Center opened to the public without their finalized building or pool health inspection permits," town manager Christopher Senior said in a statement. "Prior to the premature opening, the Cohasset Health Department learned that a broken pipe caused half the water to leak from the largest pool in the complex, resulting in a chemical imbalance."The pool opened before the water could be balanced and certified by the health department, Senior said, and...

