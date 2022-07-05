ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Recipe: Homestyle Mac & Cheese

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ from Barnyard Buffet says Barnyard’s Homestyle Mac & Cheese is a classic recipe that anybody can learn. Preheat oven to 350. Boil 6 quarts of water in an 8 quart stock pot with ¼ cup of kosher salt. Once the water is at a rolling boil,...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Saraland, AL
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appétit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Macaroni Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Homestyle Mac Cheese#Barnyard Buffet#Shredded Cheese 2
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy