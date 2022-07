B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike announced on July 7 the addition of Rabbi Michael Ungar to its clergy team through the summer of 2023. Ungar, who is also the part-time rabbi of Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, will serve as adjunct rabbi and lead services with Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum when senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria is out of town, according to an email sent to the congregation. He will also assist with pastoral duties from time to time when needed. Rosenbaum started this month following Cantor Aaron Shifman’s retirement.

