Made in the USA: Rep. Stefanik introduces bill to have American flags made in America

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipqwI_0gVYtD4Q00

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — Legislation titled the “Make American Flags in America Act of 2022” has been introduced to Congress.

If passed, the bipartisan legislation would require all American flags displayed on federal property, or American flags purchased by federal agencies to be manufactured completely in the United States and be made from U.S. materials.

According to the Flag Manufacturers Association of America, currently, 94% of American flags are manufactured in the United States.

Although federal agencies are required to purchase flags, only 50% of those procured by these agencies are made in the United States. The Department of Defense is one of the only agencies that purchase all American flags from domestic manufacturers.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, introduced this legislation to Congress. She said that if passed, this bill would not only increase “American Pride,” but also support small businesses that produce flags.

“The American flag is an enduring symbol that represents the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and a way to show our patriotism,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “Several small businesses across America, including in Upstate New York and the North Country, share their American pride by making and selling flags. I am proud to support their important work and ensure American flags used by the federal government are completely made in the USA!”

The bill would also require the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the enforcement and violations of country-of-origin labeling requirements for American flags sold in the U.S.

The full bill text can be read on Congresswoman Stefanik’s website.

