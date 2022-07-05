ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11

By GARY FIELDS
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department settled a decades-old lawsuit on Tuesday filed by a group of men who were rounded up by the government in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and held in a federal jail in New York in conditions the department's own watchdog called abusive...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department to Pay $98,000 in Lawsuit Alleging Abuse of 9/11 Suspects

Although not admitting guilt, the Justice Department on Tuesday settled a lawsuit from six men who say they faced unreasonable jail conditions while detained as suspects for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Associated Press reports. The men, who were detained without terrorism charges and ultimately let go, accused federal officials of imprisoning them in restrictive and abusive conditions in the decades-old suit. In a rare move, the Justice Department agreed to pay $98,000 split equally among the plaintiffs, saying that the men were “held in excessively restrictive and unduly harsh conditions of confinement and a number of individuals were physically and verbally abused by certain MDC officers.” One of the men, Benamar Benatta, said the settlement left the door open for future mistreatment from federal officials. “I don’t believe justice is properly served, considering the detrimental consequences the defendants’ actions have had on my life. I can’t help but feel let down by the whole judicial system,” he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Who Lied to FBI Multiple Times Escapes Prison Time

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Bureau Of Prisons#Detainees#9 11#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#Mdc
Law & Crime

Nevada Man Who Called Trump His ‘Idol’ Pleads Guilty to Two Jan. 6 Felonies, Agrees to Cooperate with Feds

A Nevada man who had referred to former President Donald Trump as his “idol” has pleaded guilty to two felonies in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers on Jan. 6, as thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol. The mob overwhelmed police and successfully breached the building, interrupting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win and forcing lawmakers to evacuate or shelter in place for hours.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
rolling out

R. Kelly sues jail for ‘cruel and unusual punishment’

Many pop-culture observers may find it highly ironic that convicted sexual predator R. Kelly is suing his jailers for “cruel and unusual punishment” after he was convicted on multiple counts of cruel and usual treatment associated with kidnapping and sexual misconduct on a number of female victims. Kelly...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy