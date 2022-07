TONIGHT: Rain was around for portions of the day, although it was not anything too widespread across the I 70 corridor. Portions of Central/Southern Ohio dealt with more robust precip than we did in SE Ohio and The Northern Panhandle. Cloudy skies were in place for most of the day as well. Temperatures were back in the upper 70s to low 80s due to the prominent cloud coverage. Dew point temperatures were back in the sticky category and will stay that way for the next few days. Scattered showers will be the theme over the next few days and even the overnight hours. Tonight, rain showers will be sprinkled about the forecast area with some areas receiving a bit more rain than others. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 60s.

