This $15 Million Orlando Home For Sale Could Be Mistaken for a Disney Hotel

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,611 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Douglas Albert. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The open chef's kitchen has Bulthaup cabinetry and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, cooktop, microwave/convection and Master Chef oven appliances and natural stone countertop/island. Perched on the 17th floor of the iconic 101 Warren Street Condominium in Tribeca - sits this custom accented 1,611 square feet, split layout 2-bedroom 2.5 bath home with fabulous open northern views over Washington Market Park and the historic Tribeca neighborhood. The spacious primary bedroom suite boasts custom California closets and spa-like bathroom with a wood vanity topped with Danby marble, polished nickel Dornbracht fixtures, seamless glass enclosed rain shower and Kohler Tea for Two deep soaking tub. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The building features a 24-hour attended lobby and concierge desk, while the fifth floor features a brand new 9,130 square foot, stunning amenities space designed by Clodagh Designs, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, managed by "The Wright Fit". There is also an outdoor deck sanctuary - spa area with treatment, sauna and steam rooms, Yoga/Pilates studio, residence only lounge with screening area and a fireplace, a large conference/TV room with a separate catering and demo kitchen, a children's playroom, an office/study, multiple outdoor lounges and decks with a Zen water garden and "Atrium" with a pine tree forest consisting of 101 trees designed by Thomas Balsley Associates.

