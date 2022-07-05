ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Motorcyclist dies in fatal Franklin crash

By Sahara Sriraman
 2 days ago
FRANKLIN, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, July 2 at 5:58 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Delaware Road in Franklin.

State Police said the crash happened on Rt. 687 north of Holly Cove Street when Roberto Michael Beltrami, 26, was driving a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Delaware Road. Beltrami drove up to a curve in the road, crossed the center line and ran off the road. After hiting a ditch, Beltrami was thrown from the motorcycle.

Police said Beltrami died from the injuries he sustained from the crash.

Franklin police said Beltrami was wearing a helmet during the crash and was not speeding or under the influence.

