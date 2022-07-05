ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Do you know how it is? Masked Singer posts clues about contestant ahead of Greensboro show

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDZyf_0gVYsGko00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Masked Singer National Tour will be in Greensboro on Tuesday night, and the show has posted cryptic clues about who the local singer will be.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

A post on the Masked Singer Tour Facebook page offers clues such as:

  • “I’m usually live in the morning”
  • “I feel right at home inside Boom Boom Box”
  • I’ve never owned a jewelry store
  • I have climbed Pikes Peak
  • “It’s 107.5 degrees”

The full post reads:

What’s up, Greensboro! I’m up way past my bedtime…just ask my kids. But this morning riser is so excited to be here that I broke my bedtime curfew! And while I’m usually live in the morning, tonight I’m so happy to be live with you all! We are going to have a gooooood time together! What can I tell you about myself? Well, first off I’m thrilled to finally be using my voice on a big stage because you know how much I love to talk. I feel right at home inside Boom Boom Box, and while I’ve never owned a jewelry store, I have climbed Pikes Peak. Oh man, it’s getting hot in here. It feels like it’s 107.5 degrees. I better go cool down and get hydrated before my big performance! See you all later!

