Do you know how it is? Masked Singer posts clues about contestant ahead of Greensboro show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Masked Singer National Tour will be in Greensboro on Tuesday night, and the show has posted cryptic clues about who the local singer will be.GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
A post on the Masked Singer Tour Facebook page offers clues such as:
- “I’m usually live in the morning”
- “I feel right at home inside Boom Boom Box”
- I’ve never owned a jewelry store
- I have climbed Pikes Peak
- “It’s 107.5 degrees”
The full post reads:
What’s up, Greensboro! I’m up way past my bedtime…just ask my kids. But this morning riser is so excited to be here that I broke my bedtime curfew! And while I’m usually live in the morning, tonight I’m so happy to be live with you all! We are going to have a gooooood time together! What can I tell you about myself? Well, first off I’m thrilled to finally be using my voice on a big stage because you know how much I love to talk. I feel right at home inside Boom Boom Box, and while I’ve never owned a jewelry store, I have climbed Pikes Peak. Oh man, it’s getting hot in here. It feels like it’s 107.5 degrees. I better go cool down and get hydrated before my big performance! See you all later!
