Out of all of the various gadgets Google has launched over the last year, none won my heart over quite like my Chromecast Audio. Paired with a set of cheap bookshelf speakers I picked up in college and placed right alongside a turntable, it was a super affordable way to stream any music directly from my phone without lifting much more than a finger. Unlike the video-based Chromecast series, Google discontinued the gadget after just one outing, but it looks like this is one product that might be rising from the graveyard.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 HOURS AGO