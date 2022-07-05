Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's offensive line

Notre Dame currently has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The Fighting Irish just had one heck of a run on the recruiting trail over the past week. It all started on Wednesday when class of 2024 four-star receiver Cam Williams committed to the Fighting Irish. On Thursday, four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah picked Notre Dame over Michigan. On Friday, four-star cornerback Micah Bell committed to play for the Irish. On Sunday, four-star receiver Rico Flores went public with his decision that was in-favor of the Fighting Irish. On Monday, four-star cornerback Christian Gray picked the Irish over Ohio State and LSU, which wrapped up a tremendous week.

