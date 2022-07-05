ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's offensive line

By Sam Sklar
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eltV_0gVYs3Mc00

Center, Matt Allen, prepares to snap the ball to quarterback, Payton Thorne, during the game against Youngstown State Sep. 11, 2021. The Spartans won the game against Youngstown State 42-14 at Spartan Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#American Football#College Football#Youngstown State#Spartans
247Sports

Teammates scout Penn State's newest offensive linemen

Penn State has added four new offensive linemen to its roster since the end of spring practice. They include Cornell graduate transfer Hunter Nourzad, and true freshmen Vega Ioane, Maleek McNeil and Drew Shelton. Nourzad, McNeil and Shelton all arrived in Happy Valley in mid-May, so they’ve been around a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Morning Mash: July jubilation for Huskers recruiting, wide receiver woes

Nebraska’s strong Tuesday pushed the Huskers up in the recruiting rankings and it gave the Huskers a nice boost heading into the next stretch of the recruiting cycle. There’s still two big offensive line decisions this week — Cayden Green and Amir Herring — but Nebraska doesn’t look likely to land either at this point. There is also Zalance Heard, but it’s unclear if he’s ready to make a decision, though landing Omarion Miller and having his former high school teammate in Ajay Allen can hep the Huskers make the long distance from Louisiana seem shorter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at 247Sports' top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

It’s still early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but a few different programs are setting themselves up nicely to compete for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Recruiting class rankings are always a game of see-saw until national signing day. However, Texas, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame have to feel good about their haul up to this point.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Wiltfong: Notre Dame Recruiting Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Notre Dame currently has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The Fighting Irish just had one heck of a run on the recruiting trail over the past week. It all started on Wednesday when class of 2024 four-star receiver Cam Williams committed to the Fighting Irish. On Thursday, four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah picked Notre Dame over Michigan. On Friday, four-star cornerback Micah Bell committed to play for the Irish. On Sunday, four-star receiver Rico Flores went public with his decision that was in-favor of the Fighting Irish. On Monday, four-star cornerback Christian Gray picked the Irish over Ohio State and LSU, which wrapped up a tremendous week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
485
Followers
311
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy