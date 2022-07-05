Pedestrian hit by pickup, killed at National City intersection

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup and killed at a National City intersection Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. when the driver of the Dodge Ram truck turned left onto 24th Street from northbound Highland Avenue, National City police Sgt. Kenneth Springer told OnScene TV.

The pedestrian, a man who has not been identified publicly, was walking in a crosswalk, although it was not immediately clear whether he or the driver had the right of way, Springer said.

The pedestrian was killed on impact, the sergeant said.

He said police do not believe the driver was intoxicated. No further information was immediately available.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .