A Hamden man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sending dozens of threatening letters to journalists, judges and other public officials. The U.S. Department of Justice said 43-year-old Garrett Santillo was arrested on a federal criminal complaint. Court documents show that between March and June, Santillo mailed more than 100 letters containing threatening and hateful statements to public officials, as well as individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO