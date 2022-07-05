Sumter County Schools Welcome New Assistant Principals for the 2022-2023 School Year

Edward Lee Pope III, 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed away June 30, 2022. He was born August 31, 1946 in Americus, GA to Edward Lee Pope II and Edra (Hutto) Pope. Ed earned his BS in Biology at Georgia Southwestern College. He was a stock broker for EF Hutton/Shearson Lehman Hutton, and owned Pope Land Company Brokerage and Realty. Ed was an Eagle Scout and proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a hunter, fisherman, and pilot. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Edward Lee Pope IV, and brother-in-law, Randy Cole. Ed is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sally Cole Pope, sister, Tallulah (Ray) Rogers, brother-in-law, Scott Cole, nephew, Ford (Mary Kathryn) Rogers, great-nephew, Porter Rogers, niece, Laura (Jeff) Tomberlin, great-niece, Celeste Tomberlin, great-nephew, Jonah Tomberlin, and numerous cousins. Funeral arrangements will be handled by HM Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill 4550 Peachtree Rd NE Brookhaven, GA 30319. The family will greet friends Tuesday, July 5, at 10am at Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church 2715 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, with a Funeral Service following at 11am. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery 309 Rees St, Americus, GA 31709 on Wednesday, July 6, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Annandale Village 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024 or the charity of your choice.

