Sumter County, GA

Sumter County Schools Welcome New Assistant Principals for the 2022-2023 School Year

By Nichole Buchanan
Americus Times-Recorder
 2 days ago

Superintendent Walter Knighton would like to introduce to the community the four new Assistant Principals for the Sumter County Schools. Sumter County Intermediate School – Mrs. Tawana Wright-Bettis. Sumter County Middle School – Dr. Sabrina Stephens. Sumter County High School – Dr. Kenyatta Aldridge. Sumter County...

www.americustimesrecorder.com

Americus Times-Recorder

New Scholarship for SGTC Students endowed in memory of Anne Miller Colston

AMERICUS – A new scholarship fund at South Georgia Technical College has been established and endowed in memory of Anne Miller Colston. The Anne Miller Colston scholarship will be administered by the SGTC Foundation. The Anne Miller Colston Scholarship was endowed by her children, Mike and Su Ann Bird...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Calvin Poole named Principal of Sumter County Middle School

Sumter County School Superintendent Walter Knighton is very pleased to introduce Mr. Calvin Bernard Poole as the next Principal of SCMS. Mr. Poole is an exceptionally thoughtful, organized and effective leader with classroom and administrative experience combined. Mr. Poole is 39 years old, married with three daughters. In his spare...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Edward Lee Pope: June 30, 2022

Edward Lee Pope III, 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed away June 30, 2022. He was born August 31, 1946 in Americus, GA to Edward Lee Pope II and Edra (Hutto) Pope. Ed earned his BS in Biology at Georgia Southwestern College. He was a stock broker for EF Hutton/Shearson Lehman Hutton, and owned Pope Land Company Brokerage and Realty. Ed was an Eagle Scout and proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a hunter, fisherman, and pilot. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Edward Lee Pope IV, and brother-in-law, Randy Cole. Ed is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sally Cole Pope, sister, Tallulah (Ray) Rogers, brother-in-law, Scott Cole, nephew, Ford (Mary Kathryn) Rogers, great-nephew, Porter Rogers, niece, Laura (Jeff) Tomberlin, great-niece, Celeste Tomberlin, great-nephew, Jonah Tomberlin, and numerous cousins. Funeral arrangements will be handled by HM Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill 4550 Peachtree Rd NE Brookhaven, GA 30319. The family will greet friends Tuesday, July 5, at 10am at Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church 2715 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, with a Funeral Service following at 11am. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery 309 Rees St, Americus, GA 31709 on Wednesday, July 6, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Annandale Village 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024 or the charity of your choice.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW baseball players are currently competing in various summer leagues

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team has nine returning players currently competing for summer league teams across the country. Competition in these leagues began on May 31 and June 2. Below is a list of players who are currently competing, along with the teams and links...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus Travelers finish in second place at Perfect Game Junior College Showcase

OZARK, AL – Last weekend, July 1-3, the Americus Travelers 17 & Under Baseball Club played in the Perfect Game Junior College Showcase Series in Ozark, AL. The 10- team event featured many of the top 17 and 18-year-old teams in the region. The tournament was held at historic Eagle Stadium, a former minor league park much like Thomas Bell Stadium in Americus.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Meyers takes first place in Best in Show at SGTC Car Show

AMERICUS – Larry Meyers took first place in the Best in Show Car category as well as first place in the Best Paint Job category with his 1961 Chevy Impala Bubbletop at the South Georgia Technical College’s Father’s Day Car Show recently. Fifty-three entries were on display in front of the SGTC cafeteria near South Georgia Tech Parkway. Admission was free and lunch was provided to participants and on-lookers.
AMERICUS, GA

