To Serve As National Officer For FCCLA

For the first time in 22 years, the state of Kansas is the home of the National 4-H Shooting Sports Sweepstakes Championship team. Two Greenwood County 4-Hers, as well as a coach from Greenwood County, represented the state in the Archery-Compound discipline at the national contest, held in Grand Island,
Keulan R. Phillips, 90, rode in his chariot to heaven on May 24, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born at home on an oil lease in Greenwood County, Kansas and raised in Lamont, Kansas. He and his wife of 66 years, Alberta Mauer Phillips (from Gridley Kansas), moved to Arizona in 2017 to be near children and grandchildren. Keulan was a popular athlete and graduate of Lamont High School and earned his college degree at Emporia State University.
At least five law enforcement agencies, spanning four counties, were involved in chases last week, involving the same individual, as an Arkansas man eluded agencies.J.D. Comstock, 37 of Salem, Ark. has been on the run since June 22, when he fled Baxter County Arkansas Sheriff’s deputies on theft charges.Last Wednesday,
In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, June 29, Gatorade announced Casey Helm of Madison High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. Helm is the first Gatorade Kansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year to ...
A total of seven teams gathered at the city diamond on Saturday, July 2, for the Eureka Safe Night After Prom (SNAP) kickball tournament.The “Hawkins Tigers” claimed tournament honors. Team members included Jeremy Hoepner, Mitra Hoepner, Lexie Hoepner, Lawrence Hoepner, Jack Kirkham III, Heath Coon, Cindy Coon and Tyson Coon.The ...
