To Serve As National Officer For FCCLA

Keulan R. Phillips, 90, rode in his chariot to heaven on May 24, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born at home on an oil lease in Greenwood County, Kansas and raised in Lamont, Kansas. He and his wife of 66 years, Alberta Mauer Phillips (from Gridley Kansas), moved to Arizona in 2017 to be near children and grandchildren. Keulan was a popular athlete and graduate of Lamont High School and earned his college degree at Emporia State University.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO