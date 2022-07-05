ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Dobbs ruling, pro-life Republicans want 'forced birth' for women: Washington Post columnist

By Kristine Parks
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion activists who’ve labeled their opponents "forced birthers" were "proved correct," when the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin proclaimed. The formerly conservative columnist defended "abortion rights advocates" using the pejorative term to illustrate "abortion foes" allegedly having "disturbing indifference" to women and "aspiring...

