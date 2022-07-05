ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have unclaimed property and you don’t even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is trying to get the word out about the “Great...

www.kktv.com

Colorado Government
