Three men appeared in Stanton County District Court yesterday where two men were given jail time and one appeared on a motion to move his case to juvenile court. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, District Court sentenced 29 year old Rigoberto Gonzalez of Norfolk to 18 months in prison on charges of possession of methamphetamine and refusal to submit to a chemical DWI test. Officers arrested Gonzalez in October of 2021 following a traffic stop on Hwy 275 near Pilger where he was stopped at nearly 100 mph.

STANTON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO