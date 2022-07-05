Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Weld County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Weld County through 400 PM MDT At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Panorama Point, or 30 miles southwest of Kimball, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grover. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO