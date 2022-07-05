Professional MMA fighting returns to the Central Valley this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — FURY Fighting Championship is holding an event at the Visalia Convention Center Friday, July 8.

The card features 15 fights mixing amateur and professional bouts.

Eric Garcia the President of FURY FC says, “Fury Fighting Championship is one of the fastest-growing regional promotions in the country. A lot of guys you see Friday on this card– it could be the last time you are able to them locally before they make the big step into the big show.”

The event will stream live worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

Tickets for the event are available online on the Fury FC Website

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.