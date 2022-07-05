7/5 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Regional Hub for Healthcare Opportunity, IE 19th Sought-After Renting Spot in Nation, & More

Communities in northern California has been forced to evacuate their homes to escape a rapidly-growing wildfire.The Electra Fire, which erupted on Monday, has spread to 3,900 acres, a bit larger than the size of Los Angeles airport. The fire is burning in Amador County, around 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.The Amador County Sheriff told the Associated Press that Fourth of July fireworks or barbecuing might have sparked the flames.As of Wednesday morning, the fire was around 10 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire, the state fire agency. Around 1,200 firefighters have been deployed to the area.The fire had...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO