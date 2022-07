Fredericktown First Presbyterian Church is seeking an Office Secretary. This position is to work in the church office Monday –Thursday from 9:00am to noon. The qualified candidate must be proficient in Microsoft Word, with some working knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint. Pay will be commensurate with experience. The secretary will assist the pastor and other committee persons with various tasks, including work with the website and social media and assisting the Clerk with entries in the rolls and minutes books. Interested parties may contact our general email box at:

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO