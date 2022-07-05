ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hottest day since 2012

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Welcome to Indy's hottest day in nearly 10 years with high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices in the 105°-110°. Indy is up to 99° for a high so far today. That's the hottest since July 25, 2012, which is the last 100°+ day in Indy during...

