Goleta, CA

City of Goleta celebrates resident’s 100th birthday

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta celebrated a local resident's 100th birthday last week, with Mayor Paula Perotte attending the birthday party and awarding the woman a proclamation acknowledging the milestone.

Mary Kahn celebrated her centennial birthday on June 30 with her daughter and neighbors at a small backyard barbeque, according to the city.

She was born in Missouri in 1922 and has worked as an elementary school teacher in California, New York, and Florida.

She traveled the country in her Chinook camper after she retired and was part of a group that hosted travelers from other countries. Kahn would also stay with host families in countries she visited.

Kahn wrote a book called "Dear Grandparents" and has been active throughout her years in advocating for equal rights, including women's rights, peace, and freedom, city officials said.

She moved to Santa Barbara to be closer to her daughter in 1997 before moving to Goleta in 2002, where she has lived ever since.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte surprised Kahn at the 100th birthday celebration and gave her a proclamation acknowledging her birthday.

"What’s her secret to living to 100? Mary recommends daily exercise, including a walk, plus healthy eating, including almonds at every meal," city officials said. "Happy Birthday Mary! We wish you health and joy. You amaze us!"

