Wellsville Duo Accused of Possessing Crystal Meth in Falconer Area

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple from Amherst was arrested Wednesday following a several-months-long investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, according to the Sheriff’s office. Franklin Richards, 40, and Toya Richards, 43, were reportedly taken into custody following a traffic stop after leaving...
RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been charged with kidnapping after his arrest in Steuben County earlier this week, according to State Police out of Painted Post. Robert Townson, 41, was reported to police on July 5, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. after a domestic incident in Ithaca led to him allegedly taking the […]
A Jamestown man sought on felony warrants has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection by going to an east side home. Jamestown Police responded to the undisclosed location for a domestic dispute on Wednesday. When they arrived, officers learned that 25-year-old Tyler Manelick had violated the order of protection issued in Jamestown City Court. Officers found Manelick hiding behind some bushes behind the residence. He was taken into custody on the warrants along with one count each of 1st-degree criminal contempt and 1st-degree aggravated family offense. He is in the Chautauqua County Jail on $6,000 bail.
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — From Grand Island to Lancaster, Clarence to East Aurora, police say car thefts are on the rise throughout Erie County. "Last year we had 42 car thefts in the district the Erie County Sheriff’s office covers. Last year total we had 56, so it’s a tremendous uptick," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said.
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon. The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on July 6, 2022, on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police. Susan Elston, 51, died after […]
Perry, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is facing charges after police say she led police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say Uneek Glenn, 19, was spotted driving 62 mph in a 40 mph zone in Perry in a recently stolen vehicle that had been involved in a chase in Erie County.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person who died in Tuesday's shooting in Sinclairville. 18-year Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was one of several individuals involved in a dispute in the area of Reed Street and Park Street in the village shortly after 7:30 PM, when he was shot in the lower back. Misciagno was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, where he later died. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office. The incident is not believed to be a random act. Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and gather evidence, but at this time, there are no individuals who are wanted as a result of the incident. Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies said one person died in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Bethany around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Deputy Joseph Graff said a Sheriff’s deputy trailed the motorcycle for speeding on Route 5 prior to the crash, but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle. The motorcycle ended up in a field near Fargo Road on the side of Route 63 and the biker died at the scene.
SINCLAIRVILLE – One man is dead following a shooting in Chautauqua County on Tuesday night that investigators believe resulted from an altercation between a group of people. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for the person responsible for the shooting in the Village of Sinclairville.
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information on a DUI-related crash that occurred late Friday night on Route 666 in Howe Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, July 1, on State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman recently was arrested at a Pennsylvania State Police station while complaining about a traffic stop. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 23-year-old Fairview woman entered the PSP Girard station to complain about a recent traffic stop and ticket she had received. The report alleges that the woman “became argumentative, […]
Resisting arrest is one of the charges a woman is facing after police responded to a call about an argument in Bemus Point. Troopers say they received a call about a domestic disturbance on Saturday, July 2, 2022. In a written release from the NYSP troopers say when they arrived...
An investigation into a suspicious situation Thursday afternoon in the Town of Portland led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location on County Route 380 shortly after 3:30 PM and found that 49-year-old Cathryn Millin of Portland was allegedly violating an active order of protection. Millin was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We are uncovering new information about the Canadian man who was stopped in Livingston County a few months back with a duffel bag full of guns. Badri Ahmed-Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. But tonight, we've obtained his statements to police—in which he claims he was pressured into moving the guns.
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Town of Boston man has been charged with two counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra's law following a three-vehicle crash. The Erie County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Nicholas Dispenza was allegedly driving drunk with two children in the car when the crash happened on July 4.
A Buffalo man has pled guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Olean. In the early morning hours of June 19, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered 28 year old Girard Jackson on the 500 block of West State Street in Olean. They executed a search warrant and located a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol as well as methamphetamine and cocaine.
Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The search is on Thursday for a reported missing boater in nearby Chautauqua County. Calls went out for a water rescue in Ripley, New York just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a person fell into Lake Erie off of a fishing charter boat and did not resurface. […]
Pennsylvania State Police made two arrests at a DUI checkpoint in the City of Erie over the weekend, according to a news release. Both arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. The checkpoint was set up on the Bayfront Connector between 10 p.m. Friday and 3...
