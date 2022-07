Harlan has seen an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the last month, however the trend seems to be heading down as of the last week. According to the Harlan County Health Department, there were 73 new cases reported from June 27-July 3. This is down from the previous week’s total of 89 cases recorded between June 20-26. The week spanning June, 13, through June, 19, saw a total of 40 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the county. From June 6-12, Harlan County recorded a total of 36 new cases. There were also 36 new cases recorded from May 3-June 5.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO