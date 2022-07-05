ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says Iran's repeated new demands in nuclear talks suggest lack of seriousness

Iranian flag is pictured in front of Iran's Foreign Ministry building in Tehran November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Iran has repeatedly introduced, over the recent weeks and months, extraneous demands that go beyond the confines of the nuclear deal struck in 2015, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, saying that the new demands suggest a lack of seriousness on Tehran's behalf.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear pact ended in Doha, Qatar, last week without the hoped-for progress. Price said there was not another round of planned talks with Iran at the moment.

