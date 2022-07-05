ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield to host virtual General Plan Update visioning workshop

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXUF8_0gVYnwzf00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting a virtual General Plan Update visioning workshop on July 12th and invites the community to participate.

The Zoom meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. The meeting ID is 878 6195 5143 and the pass code is 248531.

The community is invited to participate in an interactive discussion and share ideas on how you thing Bakersfield should grow over the next 20 years.

The General Plan is the overall guide for community growth, housing, transportation, and quality of life in the city.

The City of Bakersfield is also asking people to take the Housing Element Update Survey between now and July 7th.

