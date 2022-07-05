ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mesa Verde Helitack performs first shorthaul firefighting operation on USFS land

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EilQQ_0gVYnmPd00

DENVER – The Mesa Verde Interagency Helitack Crew became the first firefighters to perform a firefighting short-haul operation on U.S. Forest Service land on Saturday while working a small, remote fire in the La Plata Mountains.

The U.S. Forest Service approved using short-haul operations for firefighting just last year and put it into the 2022 Interagency Standards for Fire and Fire Aviation Operations manual.

Short-haul involves dropping supplies or personnel from a helicopter at the bottom of a rope that is connected to the helicopter. Any wildland fire operation that involves a short-haul “must be approved by the appropriate agency national office,” the manual says.

Helitack crews and search and rescue crews have used short-haul operations for years to extricate injured people in the wilderness and to insert supplies, but typically insert and extricate firefighters in areas where the helicopters can land.

According to the San Juan National Forest, forest managers approved a short-haul to assess the Max Fire, which was one-tenth of an acre and burning in an area that was not close to roads or an ideal helicopter landing zone after it started with a lightning strike. The forest said managers determined short-haul would be “the best operational candidate.”

After dropping out of the helicopter, firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, which then received rain, the national forest said.

“The firefighters were extricated using the same method, and they are now prepared for the next potential lightning start,” the San Juan National Forest said. “Thanks to Mesa Verde National Park and your helitack crew for your work containing the fire.”

Mesa Verde Helitack posted to Facebook: “Years of work and practice have made this day a possibility and success! We’re happy to have had the opportunity!”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado fire department responds to 17 fires possibly started by fireworks on July 4

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado were busy on July 4, especially in crews at West Metro Fire covering areas in Douglas and Jefferson Counties. West Metro Fire is reporting they had to respond to 17 fires on July 4 that were potentially sparked by fireworks. Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no structures were lost. There were at least two instances where embers from fireworks fell into pickup truck beds and started a fire. One fire burned about 1/4 of an acre at Coyote Gulch Park. A total of four suspects were identified and ticketed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
OutThere Colorado

Human-caused damage responsible for killing over 140 trees at popular Colorado campground

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service have confirmed that more than 140 trees have been removed from Yeoman Park Campground, after being infected by fungus. The campground was closed in July 2021 after several trees fell, according to a news release from the service. An investigation found that the trees that had damage like nails, carvings, and hatchet marks were weakened at the base by the fungus.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfs#Firefighting#The U S Forest Service
ksut.org

Love, prayer and tickets: What we saw at the Rainbow Family gathering in northwest Colorado

This story was originally published by The Colorado Sun. The dirty dishes are stacked neatly next to three bins labeled wash, rinse and sanitize. Rob Savoye rolls up his sleeves and dives in, stacking washed sheet pans and mixing bowls from the Lovin’ Ovens kitchen on a rack built from downed trees. A guitarist sings under a tarp as bakers bustle around wood-burning ovens built from stone and mud only days earlier.
RELIGION
99.9 KEKB

Drone Footage Captures Footage of Abandoned Colorado Hotel

The Rio Cucharas Inn permanently closed its doors to guests about four years ago, and it's a bummer to see that this eclectic southern Colorado hotel has been sitting empty ever since. Drone footage showed the abandoned Huerfano County hotel's condition in 2020. While there was quite a bit of...
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo. According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KXRM

How monsoon moisture is helping improve Colorado drought

This time of the year can be exciting with not only warm summer days but with afternoon thunderstorms helping to give many a quick soak of moisture. These thunderstorms are fueled by a monsoon weather pattern we typically get this time of the year not only providing us with afternoon activity but helping the statewide drought during hotter months.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

14 counties in COVID-19 Level Red

DENVER (KDVR) — After seeing a slight drop in the state’s COVID-19 levels last week, rates are rising again. Incidence rates and overall positivity are up over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 14 counties into the high level for community...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Electric, newer cars push New Mexico to consider road user fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles might be good for New Mexico’s greenhouse emissions, but as drivers use less gas, the state’s funding source for road improvement is shrinking. So, lawmakers are considering new ways to pay for roads. New Mexico’s Department of Transportation...
TRAFFIC
OutThere Colorado

Mountain express lane opens this weekend in Colorado

The mountain express lane along westbound Interstate 70 will open for the season on Thursday. The express lane allows travel between Idaho Springs and Empire during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Using the lane costs $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and...
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy