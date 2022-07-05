ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Pew Research Center Shares 5 Key Facts About Political Tweets

By David Cohen
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Twitter Makes a Play for Performance Ad Budgets and Indie Agencies

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter may be a cultural touchstone, but it’s long trailed other social platforms in terms of ad dollars.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Messenger: How to Use the Support Chat Theme

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off. Messenger released a new chat theme that allows users to show support for their friends and family....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek

Shut Down Threats Loom for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. After years of ongoing court battles, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) sent a draft decision to its European counterparts opening a process of...
INTERNET
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Slacktivism isn’t working. Tech leaders should focus on outcomes

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you use Twitter, you know that when a social movement erupts–#BLM, #StandwithUkraine, #RoevWade–company leaders and brands respond with their full arsenal of performative corporate social responsibility tactics and carefully crafted values-aligned statements.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
AdWeek

A Guide to an Authentic Media Career, According to Kara Swisher

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Kara Swisher is the editor at large of New York Magazine, co-host of the Pivot podcast, New York Times contributing opinion writer and host...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AdWeek

Reddit Acquires Natural Language Processing Company MeaningCloud Europe

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Reddit scooped up natural language processing company MeaningCloud Europe with the goal of strengthening its machine language proficiencies and understanding of unstructured data.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Why the Ad Industry Needs to be More Inclusive of Non-Drinkers

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode, international editor David Griner is joined by agencies writer Emmy Liederman and senior editor T.L. Stanley to discuss Liederman’s recent...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Discord Launches New Features Focused on Accessibility

July is Disability Pride Month and, to mark the occasion, Discord released several accessibility features on desktop, iOS and web, with Android support coming in the future. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming,...
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Survey Says Consumers Want Brands to Take a Stand on Social Issues — Authentically

In a survey by data company Zappi, consumers are increasingly stating that they want to see brands "walk the walk" on social issues. Ryan Barry, president of Zappi, joined Cheddar News to talk about how consumers, especially younger ones, want less performative support for issues that they care about. "I think consumers are increasingly able to sniff out lack of authenticity," he said. "So what isn't good enough is changing the logo to be rainbow for a month. It's actually doing things to support your employees and the communities that you do."
ECONOMY
AdWeek

It Pays to Embrace the Embarrassment of Failure

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Lionel Messi, one of the best soccer players of all time, famously said, “It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success.” When I decided to leave Google and start my first company, a number of people casually mentioned that I was committing myself to a 10-year journey at a minimum. My younger, significantly less grey-haired self brushed off those timelines with the incredulity typical of a teenager: Surely, we’d be able to do it in a fraction of the time.
MARKETING
ScienceAlert

AI Seems to Be Better at Distributing Wealth Than Humans Are, Study Hints

Artificial intelligence (AI) can devise methods of wealth distribution that are more popular than systems designed by people, new research suggests. The findings, made by a team of researchers at UK-based AI company DeepMind, show that machine learning systems aren't just good at solving complex physics and biology problems, but may also help deliver on more open-ended social objectives, such as the goal of realizing a fair, prosperous society.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy