UPDATE: Nelson Fire burns 22 acres in Cordelia; evacuation lifted

CORDELIA -- A fast-moving wildfire was burning in Cordelia Tuesday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for people in the area before firefighters gained the upper hand.

The so-called Nelson Fire was burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road, originally reported at around 11:30 a.m. The area is southeast of the Interstate Highway 80/680 interchange near the west side of Fairfield.

By noon, the fire had reached four alarms.

At one point, a mandatory evacuation order was in effect for all residents on Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomasson Lane, including Romania Road.

By 12:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 20 acres. Just before 1 p.m., The Vallejo Firefighters Association reported forward progress was stopped at 22 acres.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services downgraded the evacuation orders to evacuation warnings but alerted residents to be ready for any changes in conditions.

The was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.