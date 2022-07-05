ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

UPDATE: Nelson Fire burns 22 acres in Cordelia; evacuation lifted

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

CORDELIA -- A fast-moving wildfire was burning in Cordelia Tuesday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for people in the area before firefighters gained the upper hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ePXG_0gVYng7H00
PG&E

The so-called Nelson Fire was burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road, originally reported at around 11:30 a.m. The area is southeast of the Interstate Highway 80/680 interchange near the west side of Fairfield.

By noon, the fire had reached four alarms.

At one point, a mandatory evacuation order was in effect for all residents on Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomasson Lane, including Romania Road.

By 12:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 20 acres. Just before 1 p.m., The Vallejo Firefighters Association reported forward progress was stopped at 22 acres.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services downgraded the evacuation orders to evacuation warnings but alerted residents to be ready for any changes in conditions.

The was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Car fire in Napa contained before spreading out of control

NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
County
Solano County, CA
City
Nelson, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
CBS News

Illegal fireworks start fire in Santa Rosa that causes 20K in damage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Investigators from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say illegal fireworks started a fire late Monday night on the roof of the Johnny Franklin's Muffler building. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue shortly after 11:40 p.m., taking less than four...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

State to install surveillance cameras in East Bay freeway shooting hotspots

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- A recent shooting on I-580 highlights the impact cameras may have investigating highway shootings in the Bay Area as state agencies move forward to install several in the region later this year. A number of those devices will be placed in the East Bay, where most freeway incidents happened so far in 2022.  "Those types of incidents have been on the rise, and we're not unique case in that sense," Garrett Mason told KPIX 5 earlier this week about the shooting that injured him and his fiance in June. That's what law enforcement told him after he shared...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Fire Burning#Grass Fire
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened. This is a developing story. […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS San Francisco

As state water conservation lags, Gov. Newsom warns of mandatory restrictions

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) -- California is falling short of water conservation goals and Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that mandatory statewide restrictions may be on the way.In parts of the Bay Area, however, conservation is actually ahead of state targets.Marin County residents conserved 25% more in June compared to the same month in 2020, far exceeding the state goal of 15%.Josh Wafer is one of many residents in Marin County that has taken drastic steps to cut back on outdoor water use."We took our lawn out by hand with picks and shovels and got some dirt hauled away and just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Armed Robbery Reported In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday

Two men reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint mid-block on Carmel Drive Friday, making off with a watch and other items and escaping in a Mercedes sedan. No one was believed harmed during the incident, reported at approximately 6:25 p.m. No estimate of loss was given. The two gunmen were...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Car flips over after crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A car has flipped over after a vehicle collision in Concord Thursday evening, police announced on Twitter. Minor injuries were reported, but police did not specify how many individuals were hurt. The crash happened on the intersection of Port Chicago Highway and Almond Avenue, which...
CONCORD, CA
Nationwide Report

SB Highway 101 closed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Marin County (Marin County, CA)

SB Highway 101 closed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Marin County (Marin County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a traffic collision led to the closure of all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive [...]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bystanders help rescue unconscious surfer off Point Reyes

POINT REYES, Calif. - Emergency crews along with the quick action of bystanders helped rescue a person from a near drowning incident off Point Reyes in Marin County on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit along with multiple agencies responded to...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy