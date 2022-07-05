ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Robert De Niro co-owned firm has these local plans

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c6yq_0gVYnaov00
Photos: Al Pacino through the years American actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro arrive for the UK Premiere of Righteous Kill, in central London, Sunday September 14 2008. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan) (Joel Ryan/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New York-based hotel firm Nobu Hospitality, a firm co-founded by Actor Robert De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Mexico-based RCD Hotels plan to bring the next luxury hotel concept to Central Florida.

The two firms announced plans for Nobu Hotel Orlando, a 300-hotel room and 50-unit residential development, expected to open in 2025. The development will include a Nobu restaurant with meeting and event space.

The project will be on two parcels just north of the Orlando World Center Marriott that make up about 50 acres, CBRE Group Inc.’s Robbie McEwan told Orlando Business Journal. He represented the seller Gwr Orlando Property Owner LLC — a now-inactive Florida entity that traces back to Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts.

TikTok trend: Some theaters ban teens in suits over #gentleminions In what appears to be a TikTok trend, large groups of teenage boys call themselves “The Gentleminions” and attend the prequel of “Despicable Me.” (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Olmecs thought of it as medicine. The Aztecs saw it as a gift from the gods. The chocolate those ancient Central American civilizations imbibed may be very different from the chocolate we know today, but for many chocoholics the sentiment probably remains the same. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Attempts to Lure In Renters with Surge in Luxury Apartments

Amid a tight housing market, people are remaining renters for longer than before, so their expectations of what their homes must offer have also changed – and developers have rushed to deliver. Riding the wave of migration, Orlando is no exception and scores 5th place among the top cities that built the largest share of luxury rentals over the last decade.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando bar closure case goes to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The owner of three Orlando bars has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the bars should receive compensation because of government-ordered shutdowns early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Orlando Bar Group, LLC filed a notice this week that is a first step...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
New York State
State
Florida State
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in Orlando

Outdoor dining in Orlando is enjoyable with the year-round warm weather. Whether you prefer casual American cuisine or you’re looking for something fancier for date night, Orlando, Florida, has a lot of delicious outdoor dining spots. Enjoy a cold beverage overlooking Lake Jennie Jewel or soak in the beautiful...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guests Forced To Evacuate After “Weird Smell” At Universal Hotel

Reddit user u/Mysterious-Dance2373 shared a video of themselves pushing an emergency “lockdown” door and asked other Universal Orlando fans what the purpose of the doors is:. Basically we had checked into the hotel and everything was fine. By the time we got back up to our room by...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert De Niro
bungalower

New cheese shop opening in Winter Park

EDIT: We originally said the grand opening was on the 22nd but it is on the 23rd. Apologies for any confusion. A new self-described “one-stop-shop” for cheese lovers will be opening this month in Winter Park, led by a Midwest-raised cheese enthusiast. “We’re just raised differently in the...
WINTER PARK, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Greek Food in Orlando

Whether you love roller coasters, Disney movies, or special effects, Orlando is a prime destination for every age group. You’re never too old to visit Disneyworld!. Not only can you spend an entire week visiting all the different theme parks in Orlando, but it’s also a sunny beach town.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbre Group Inc#Hotel Room#Rcd Hotels#Great Wolf Resorts#Tiktok#Cox Media Group
orangeobserver.com

Millionaires Row home tops Dr. Phillips sales from June 25 to July 1

A home in Millionaires Row topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from June 25 to July 1. The home at 9712 Kilgore Road, Orlando, sold June 28, for $1.95 million. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,508 square feet of living area on 1.48 acres on Pocket Lake. Days on market: Nine.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Builders are busy but Orlando metro has the biggest drop in construction employment

The Orlando metro area lost 5,600 construction jobs between May 2021 and May 2022. That’s a drop of nearly 7%. It’s the most of any metro in the country, according to data compiled by Associated General Contractors of America. Construction jobs increased in most places and were up by 3% in Florida. But the AGC describes a scarcity of qualified job seekers.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
click orlando

Oviedo mayor considers tax hike to balance city budget

OVIEDO, Fla. – The mayor of Oviedo said Wednesday the city is still looking for ways to fund its next budget. The Oviedo City Council plans to host a work session Thursday evening to discuss possible options, like incorporating a potential mileage increase, to make up for the city budget’s $3.9 million dollar shortfall.
OVIEDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hotlando: City Beautiful named sweatiest town in America

It’s not just the heat. It’s the humidity. It’s the crowds. It’s the propensity for outdoor exercise. And it’s the prospect of cooling off. With that in mind, a new listicle based on a study of weather, sweat factors and cooling-off opportunities in 200 of the largest U.S. cities has named Orlando the sweatiest place in America.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy