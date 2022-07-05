Robert De Niro co-owned firm has these local plans

Photos: Al Pacino through the years American actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro arrive for the UK Premiere of Righteous Kill, in central London, Sunday September 14 2008. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan) (Joel Ryan/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New York-based hotel firm Nobu Hospitality, a firm co-founded by Actor Robert De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Mexico-based RCD Hotels plan to bring the next luxury hotel concept to Central Florida.

The two firms announced plans for Nobu Hotel Orlando, a 300-hotel room and 50-unit residential development, expected to open in 2025. The development will include a Nobu restaurant with meeting and event space.

The project will be on two parcels just north of the Orlando World Center Marriott that make up about 50 acres, CBRE Group Inc.’s Robbie McEwan told Orlando Business Journal. He represented the seller Gwr Orlando Property Owner LLC — a now-inactive Florida entity that traces back to Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts.

