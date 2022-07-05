NBA 2K covers through the years
Starting in the 1999-00 season, NBA 2K became a staple of basketball gaming, eventually becoming the most popular game for NBA aficionados.
An important aspect of NBA 2K and something that’s become quite the prestigious honor is finding out which player will be the game’s cover athlete every year.
For the first five editions of the game, from the original NBA 2K through ESPN NBA Basketball (2K4), the cover athlete was Allen Iverson. Then came Ben Wallace, then Shaquille O’Neal, and then multiple other superstars after them.
Iverson (2K, 2K1, 2K2, 2K3 and 2K4) and Michael Jordan (2K11, 2K12, 2K16 and two 2K23 editions) lead the way so far with five different covers.
Below is a gallery of every NBA 2K cover in the game’s history.
2K23
Devin Booker
2K23 Michael Jordan Edition
Michael Jordan
2K23 WNBA Edition
Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird
2K22
Luka Doncic
2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant
2K21
Damian Lillard
2K21 Mamba Forever Edition
Kobe Bryant
2K21 Mamba Forever Edition
Kobe Bryant
2K21 Next Gen Edition
Zion Williamson
2K20
Anthony Davis
2K19 20th Anniversary Edition
LeBron James
2K19 Australia and New Zealand Edition
Ben Simmons
2K18
Kyrie Irving
2K18 Legend Edition Gold
Shaquille O’Neal
2K17
Paul George
2K17 Legend Edition
Kobe Bryant
2K17 Spain Edition
Pau Gasol
2K17 Italy Edition
Danilo Gallinari
2K16 Stephen Curry Cover
Stephen Curry
2K16 Anthony Davis Cover
Anthony Davis
2K16 James Harden Cover
James Harden
2K16 France Edition
Tony Parker
2K16 Germany Edition
Dennis Schroeder
2K16 Spain Edition
Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol
2K15
Kevin Durant
2K14
LeBron James
2K13
Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose
2K12 Michael Jordan Cover
Michael Jordan
2K12 Magic Johnson Cover
Magic Johnson
2K12 Larry Bird Cover
Larry Bird
2K11
Michael Jordan
2K10
Kobe Bryant
2K9
Kevin Garnett
2K8
Chris Paul
2K7
Shaquille O’Neal
2K6
Shaquille O’Neal
ESPN NBA 2K5
Ben Wallace
ESPN NBA Basketball (2K4)
Allen Iverson
2K3
Allen Iverson
2K2
Allen Iverson
2K1
Allen Iverson
2K
Allen Iverson
